Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 154,310 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $389,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 45.9% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.53 and a 200-day moving average of $342.33. The firm has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

