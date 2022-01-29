Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.87% of Burlington Stores worth $164,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $82,578,000.

BURL opened at $230.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.84.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

