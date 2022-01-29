Primecap Management Co. CA Has $277.73 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 28,130 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.44% of Illumina worth $277,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,404. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $331.96 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.58. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

