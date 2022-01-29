Primecap Management Co. CA Has $285.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.23% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $285,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $347.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

