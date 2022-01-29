Primecap Management Co. CA Has $92.63 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.53% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $92,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after buying an additional 31,972 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,979,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 264,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

