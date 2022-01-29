Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,225 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.81% of Keysight Technologies worth $244,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.99 and a 200 day moving average of $179.63. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

