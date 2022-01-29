Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 109,500 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,249,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 7.51% of Stratasys worth $91,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stratasys by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

