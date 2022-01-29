Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 153,100 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.36% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $257,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $494,011,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after buying an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.76.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

