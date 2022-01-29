Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 38,100 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,806,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.24% of Citigroup worth $337,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after buying an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

NYSE C opened at $64.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

