Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 391,468 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,622,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 391,468 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.24% of Corning worth $387,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 93.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 7.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

