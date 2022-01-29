Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 40,433 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,433 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.39% of PerkinElmer worth $270,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $169.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.65. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.