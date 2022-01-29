Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 45,630 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,630 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.78% of Teradyne worth $139,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 356,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 167,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,555,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

