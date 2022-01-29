Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,306,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,384.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

