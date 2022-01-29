Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.29% of Progressive worth $153,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $91,715,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 90.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,865,000 after buying an additional 800,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

PGR opened at $108.72 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.