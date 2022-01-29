Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.96% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $89,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $217,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

ZNTL stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $852,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,413 shares of company stock valued at $11,513,040. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.