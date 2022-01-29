Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.32% of IQVIA worth $144,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

Shares of IQV opened at $238.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.68. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $176.51 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

