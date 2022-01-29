Primecoin (XPM) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,619.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $1,619.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,407,873 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

