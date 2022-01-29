Primis Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $373.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.03. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.