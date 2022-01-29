Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,628 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $127.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.58. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

