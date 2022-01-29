Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,060 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Kelly Services worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 146,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 302,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kelly Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,286,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 157,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 5,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $659.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

