Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,237 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,192 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Altair Engineering worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,762 shares of the software’s stock worth $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,262 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
ALTR stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -747.16 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72.
In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 18,727 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,465,762.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,987 shares of company stock worth $22,555,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Further Reading: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.