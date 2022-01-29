Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $52.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

