Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 17,340 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.32 and its 200 day moving average is $253.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.08 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

