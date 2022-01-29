Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

