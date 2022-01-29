Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,559 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 751,804 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 231,454 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 418,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

