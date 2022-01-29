Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $319.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.24. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.23, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

