Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,304 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Under Armour worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533,997 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,440,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,887,000 after purchasing an additional 537,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after purchasing an additional 634,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other Under Armour news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UA stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

