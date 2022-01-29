Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.