Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $184.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.86 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

