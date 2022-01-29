Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 100.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Shoe Carnival worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $930.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

