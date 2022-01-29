Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $166.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.24 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.38.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.