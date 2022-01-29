Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 76.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 61,370 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.50 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

