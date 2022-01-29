Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.27 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,077.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.