Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Calavo Growers worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $720.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 0.92. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.