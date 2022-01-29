Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $29,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,818 shares of company stock valued at $490,173. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.