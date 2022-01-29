Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,851 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of WisdomTree Investments worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $812.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.