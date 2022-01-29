Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,107 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 168.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,728,578 shares of company stock worth $63,122,108 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

