Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,829 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.95 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

