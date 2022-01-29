Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,728 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of EchoStar worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 20.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in EchoStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.67. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $504.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.