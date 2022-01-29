Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.06 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

