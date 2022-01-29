Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HVT. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a market cap of $512.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.40. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

