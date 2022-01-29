Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Workday by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,295,000 after acquiring an additional 155,349 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Workday by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,838,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,393,000 after acquiring an additional 58,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,646.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

