Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,576 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in STAG Industrial by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

