Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,148 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $817,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,902 shares of company stock valued at $40,370,720. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

