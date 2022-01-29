Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,455 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AdaptHealth worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,143 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 353,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 85,998 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

