Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 80,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,946,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $83.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

