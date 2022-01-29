Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 85,670 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Fate Therapeutics worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after buying an additional 95,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,314,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,103,000 after purchasing an additional 69,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,246,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,884,000 after purchasing an additional 214,490 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.35. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $118.14.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.