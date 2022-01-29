Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 813.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $41.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

