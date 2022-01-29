Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PSET opened at $53.80 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,615,000.

