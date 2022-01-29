Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 155.8% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after buying an additional 116,601 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 124,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMC stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06.

